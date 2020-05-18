Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Get Asure Software alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

ASUR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.99. 178,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,284. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 18,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $138,605.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Lathrop, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $10,957,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.