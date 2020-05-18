Atheios Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,515.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $8,515.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

