Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AY traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 337,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,119. Atlantica Yield has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth $7,939,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,086 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.