Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $536.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.28.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Cavet sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $146,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $1,135,494 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.