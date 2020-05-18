Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Guy Cavet sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $146,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $1,135,494 over the last 90 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.