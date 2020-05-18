Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,387. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40,233.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

