Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avianca Holdings, S.A. owns and operates airlines. It offers passenger air transportation services and cargo air transportation services. The company provides its services in the domestic markets of Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, as well as for international routes, such as North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Avianca Holdings, S.A. is based in Panama. “

AVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Avianca from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Avian Securities cut Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Avianca from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avianca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

AVH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 535,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Avianca has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.89). Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avianca will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avianca by 12,021.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,542 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Avianca by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Avianca by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

