Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Down 26.4% in May

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Avrobio by 125.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio in the first quarter worth $11,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 415.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after buying an additional 714,680 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 46.0% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,647,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avrobio by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

AVRO stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,540. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

