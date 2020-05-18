AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXAHY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $17.12. 235,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. AXA has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

