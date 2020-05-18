Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the April 30th total of 491,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In other Axovant Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 5,333,333 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,577,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,665,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. 57,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

