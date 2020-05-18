AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

AZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

AZZ stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. 168,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AZZ has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.42.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,279,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after buying an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AZZ by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 173,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

