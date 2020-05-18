B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Short Interest Update

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in B Communications by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in B Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of B Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

BCOM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. B Communications has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.87.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B Communications had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 93.67%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter.

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

