B. Riley Raises MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Price Target to $8.50

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of MTBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 108,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. MTBC has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.11.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. MTBC had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTBC will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kimberly J. Grant sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $29,337.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $35,585.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $500,283. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MTBC by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

