Bank of America Trims Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Target Price to $17.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROAD. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut Construction Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Construction Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Construction Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $771.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $117,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

