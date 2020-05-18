Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$94.18.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,538. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.58. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

In other news, Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,450. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii purchased 16,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.