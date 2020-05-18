Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 14.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 85,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 237,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 419,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

