Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun Inc. offers digital and e-commerce service primarily in China. The Company’s services include website design, development and hosting, information technology infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services as well as digital marketing. Baozun Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BZUN. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

NASDAQ BZUN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.48. 864,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baozun by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Baozun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Baozun by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

