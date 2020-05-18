Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Up 361.5% in May

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 361.5% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BRN stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 115,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,175. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

