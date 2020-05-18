Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,900 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the April 30th total of 159,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

BSET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,985.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,890 shares of company stock valued at $455,122. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.