Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BELFA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $35,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $99,057 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BELFA stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.69. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Bel Fuse had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.