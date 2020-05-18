Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BELFA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.
In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $35,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $99,057 over the last ninety days. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BELFA stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.69. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Bel Fuse had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.
