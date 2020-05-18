Benchmark Lowers Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target to $4.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on METC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

METC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 193,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

