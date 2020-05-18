Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefytt Technologies Inc. is a health insurance technology company. It primarily engages in the development and operation of private e-commerce health insurance marketplaces, consumer engagement platforms, agency technology systems and insurance policy administration platforms. Benefytt Technologies Inc., formerly known as Health Insurance Innovations Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of BFYT traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 468,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,502. Benefytt Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $277.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.11). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $160.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $24,554,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $89,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,736,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,227,000.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.