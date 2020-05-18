BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

BG Staffing has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BG Staffing stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. BG Staffing has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.78 million.

In other BG Staffing news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 10,000 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,322.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

