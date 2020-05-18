Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. 251,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.68. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.23). Analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

