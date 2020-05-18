Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Update

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, Director Richard Allen Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 1,338.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BASI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.44. 8,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,173. The company has a market cap of $31.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

