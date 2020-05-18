Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. provides crop productivity solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., formerly known as Labor Smart Inc., is based in Rosario, Argentina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIOX. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.97. 18,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

