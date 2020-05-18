BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Buys 1,904,762 Shares

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,904,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. 282,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,819. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 80,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

