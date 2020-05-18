BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $488.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $487.00 to $488.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $510.91.
Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.10. 107,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,637. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.50 and its 200 day moving average is $487.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.
In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $353,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
