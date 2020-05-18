BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $488.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $487.00 to $488.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $510.91.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.10. 107,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,637. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.50 and its 200 day moving average is $487.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 25.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,845 shares of company stock valued at $49,180,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $353,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

