BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.11% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCPC. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 25.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 223,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,611. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $482.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.53%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.