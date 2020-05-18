Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up 3.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,702. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

