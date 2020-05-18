Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Blonder Tongue Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of BDR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.53. 24,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,342. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

