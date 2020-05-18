Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Bloom Energy worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 74,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,617. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,301 shares of company stock worth $198,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

