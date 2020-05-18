bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report released on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Raymond James cut bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.38. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $143.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after acquiring an additional 996,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after acquiring an additional 145,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

