BMO Capital Markets Boosts Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $148.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.91.

MYOK traded down $11.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.13. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $126.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

