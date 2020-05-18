Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

BCC traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.52. 222,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,816. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,071,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,854 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.