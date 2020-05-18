Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Up 17.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) shot up 17.3% during trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $26.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.43, 1,441,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,143,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after buying an additional 744,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 110.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 722,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 29.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,162,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.91.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

