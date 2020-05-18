Boot Barn’s (BOOT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.07.

NYSE BOOT traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

