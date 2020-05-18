Boot Barn’s (BOOT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $53.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.07.
NYSE BOOT traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.91.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
