BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of BOS Better OnLine Sol at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOSC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.76. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

