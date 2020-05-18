Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Securities lowered Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,098. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.88. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

