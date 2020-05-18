Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to C$212.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$230.00 to C$200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Boyd Group Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$203.00.

TSE BYD traded up C$8.64 on Friday, reaching C$200.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$174.66. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$125.01 and a 52-week high of C$231.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

