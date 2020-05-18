Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$163.00 to C$230.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$230.00 to C$200.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$203.00.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Shares of BYD stock traded up C$8.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$200.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$174.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.