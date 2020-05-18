Boyd Group Income Fund’s (BYD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$220.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BYD. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$203.00.

Boyd Group Income Fund stock traded up C$8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$200.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,895. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$125.01 and a 1 year high of C$231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$174.66.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 6.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

