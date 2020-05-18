BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPOSY. Main First Bank raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

BPOSY remained flat at $$6.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. BPOST SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

