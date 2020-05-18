Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 451,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Brady has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the first quarter worth $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brady by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brady by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

