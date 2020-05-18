Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.37. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,065. The company has a market cap of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 0.97. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Broadway Financial worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

