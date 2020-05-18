Brokerages Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 322,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 165,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $15,643,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 15,748,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,720,149. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.