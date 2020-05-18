Brokerages Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.59. Papa John’s Int’l posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at $138,000.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 812,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,905.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.91. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

