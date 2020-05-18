Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,644. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

