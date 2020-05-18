Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $C$9.44 during trading on Friday. 51,652 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.18. The firm has a market cap of $210.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$13.35.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

