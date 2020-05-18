BT Group (LON:BTA) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BT Group (LON:BTA) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 225 ($2.96).

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.