Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Update

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the April 30th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 33.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 59.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Shares of CABA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. 88,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.